Rights groups say Sudan ‘impunity’ for Darfur crimes must end

In tonight’s edition: as Sudan’s transitional government marks its first 100 days in office, rights groups intensify calls for accountability for alleged war crimes committed in Darfur. Also, December 18 marks International Migrants Day. Our correspondent takes a look at how one Vatican-led effort is helping African migrants in Italy. And Cuban music thrives in the bars of Ouagadougou. We tell you the story behind Burkina Faso’s enduring passion for Cuba’s tunes.

