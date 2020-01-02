Rijeka will be ‘beacon of diversity’ during Capital of Culture tenure says mayor

The mayor of Rijeka says his city will live up to its ‘Port Of Diversity’ billing despite the more conservative nature of Croatia during the Adriatic port city’s tenure as joint European Capital of Culture. Rijeka is sharing the honour with Galway in the Irish Republic. …

