Rio carnival takes aim at Brazil’s gun-toting ‘messiah’ Bolsonaro

Top samba “schools” in Brazil’s Carnival capital Rio de Janeiro paraded for a second night on Monday, peppering the annual sizzling fusion of music, dance and costume with jabs at the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro.

