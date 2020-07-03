Rising global infections: Cases continue to rise in the United States, Brazil and India

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

India, Brazil and the United States are all struggling to gain the upper hand with the coronavirus pandemic. They are all witnessing rapidly rising numbers of infections and deaths. It’s leading medical officials fear that public health campaigns to fight the disease are going largely unheeded, and governments are failing to protect their most vulnerable residents. Euronews’ Oscar Valero reports on the latest.

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us