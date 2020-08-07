Rising tensions in Zimbabwe | DW News

In Zimbabwe anger is growing over the failings of the government. Inflation is currently above 700 percent, hospital workers are striking and there’s a shortage of food and medicines in the country. The human rights situation is also deteriorating. Amnesty International says: The brutal assault on political activists and human rights defenders who have had the courage to call out alleged corruption and demand accountability from their government is intensifying”. Tensions have been rising in the country in the last few months as the economy implodes and the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the already precarious economic situation.

