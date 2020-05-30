-
Risk in UK lockdown easing too soon, warn scientists – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 5 hours ago
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 6 hours ago
Brazil surpasses Spain with one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world - 7 hours ago
US cops break ‘blue wall of silence’ for George Floyd’s death - 7 hours ago
Trump challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking - 7 hours ago
Without a legal trace: Eradicating statelessness in Kyrgyzstan | Talk to Al Jazeera - 7 hours ago
Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures - 8 hours ago
Trump directs action to revoke Hong Kong’s special status in a move targeting Beijing - 8 hours ago
George Floyd: Cop charged with murder, Minneapolis sets curfew - 9 hours ago
It’s Saturday 30 May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
