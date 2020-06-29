Share
River clean up: French volunteers dive below the Rhône river to remove rubbish

10 hours ago

Here in the french city of Lyon, a group of volunteers have spent the weekend diving below the surface of the Rhone river to remove rubbish.
The divers say it’s part of a local push to reduce pollution and environmental damage being done by people throwing bicycles, electric scooters and shopping trollies into the water. Guillaume Petit reports.

