Robert Downey Jr: the Avenger that owns LLAMAS?!? | The Graham Norton Show – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Graham Norton chats through Robert Downey Jr’s farm animals and his collection of llamas, goats and chickens.

Together on Graham’s sofa tonight, the stars of new fantasy adventure Dolittle, Iron Man Robert Downey Jr and Oscar-winner Emma Thompson. Also actor Hugh Laurie, who appears in The Personal History of David Copperfield, Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam, director of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

The Graham Norton Show | Series 26 Episode 15 | BBC

#TheGrahamNortonShow #GrahamNorton #BBCGrahamNorton

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.