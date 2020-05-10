Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard dies aged 87

One of the pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll, Little Richard, has died at the age of 87.

Known for his flamboyant performances, Little Richard’s career spanned seven decades, influencing the likes of Elton John and The Beatles.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta looks back at his legacy.

