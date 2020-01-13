-
Rockets hit Iraq military base near Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions
Four Iraqi soldiers have been injured after rockets were fired at Balad airbase on Sunday night.
The facility, north of Baghdad, also hosts American forces.
It comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, and the Iraqi parliament now wants to expel all foreign troops.
But in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, there are fears any withdrawal could lead to a resurgence of ISIL (ISIS).
Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from Qara Chokh mountain range in northern Iraq.
