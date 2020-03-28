Rockets intercepted over Saudi capital Riyadh, Jazan: State media

Two rockets were intercepted in the sky above the Saudi capital Riyadh and the southern city Jazan, state media reports.

Ballistic missiles were intercepted on Saturday in the sky above Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh and the southern city of Jazan, state media reported, citing its own sources and the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Residents in Riyadh reported multiple blasts around 2320 (20:20 GMT), followed by emergency vehicle sirens in some northern districts.

The source of the projectiles was unclear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

