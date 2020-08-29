-
Roger Waters: We’re weakened by neoliberal economic policies | Talk to Al Jazeera
Pink Floyd are rock music legends, and so is their co-founder, bass player, singer and songwriter Roger Waters.
After selling hundreds of millions of records, Waters left the group in 1985 because of growing disenchantment with the music industry and his band. Thirty-five years on, he is still selling out concerts around the world.
Off-stage, he is a loud voice on human rights issues. He has a particular interest in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has publicly condemned other artists like Madonna for performing in Israel. He is also involved with other causes including malaria eradication, poverty alleviation and the fight against climate change.
This week on Talk to Al Jazeera, Roger Waters discusses global politics and the current state of the world.
