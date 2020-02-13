-
Rohingya refugees die after boat capsizes off Bangladesh
Fifty people are still missing after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees heading for Malaysia capsized on Tuesday.
At least 15 people are known to have died.
The sinking in the Bay of Bengal has highlighted the risks taken by thousands of Bangladeshis and Rohingya trying to get to Malaysia and Indonesia by sea every year.
Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury reports.
