Rohingya refugees sent to ‘flood-prone’ island off Bangladesh

about 1 hour ago

More boats carrying Rohingya refugees have arrived in waters off Bangladesh.
Some of the refugees have been transferred to a small island, Bhasan Char, described by rights activists as a “dangerously flood-prone island without adequate healthcare”.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom reports.

