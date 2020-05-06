Rohingya refugees sent to ‘flood-prone’ island off Bangladesh

More boats carrying Rohingya refugees have arrived in waters off Bangladesh.

Some of the refugees have been transferred to a small island, Bhasan Char, described by rights activists as a “dangerously flood-prone island without adequate healthcare”.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom reports.

