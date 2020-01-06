Romania: 30 years after Ceausescu, former orphans remain traumatised

Thirty years ago, shortly after the fall of Ceausescu’s communist dictatorship in Romania, the world discovered the gut-wrenching reality of the regime’s mass orphanage network. A disastrous mix of radical pro-birth policies and widespread poverty meant that tens of thousands of families had no choice but to abandon their offspring to the state. Some 100,000 children were packed into orphanages in appalling conditions. The consequences of this dark period remain highly visible in Romania today, as our correspondents report. Warning: viewers may find this report disturbing.

