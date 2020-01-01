Ronan Keating performs one-off version of his song ‘When You Say Nothing At All’ for Miranda – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Ronan Keating serenades Miranda Hart with a special NEW version of his song ”When You Say Nothing At All’.

Miranda Hart celebrates the tenth anniversary of her award-winning sitcom with a star-studded spectacular filmed in front of an audience of fans at the iconic London Palladium.

Joining her are the sitcom’s cast, who reunite to look back over a decade of fun and friendship, and share their fondest and funniest memories from their time on the show.

Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration | BBC

