Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley star in Marie Curie biopic ‘Radioactive’

A pioneer in the field of science, and the first woman to win two Nobel prizes, Marie Curie is one of the most important historical figures of the 20th century. A new biopic starring Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley looks at two defining moments in her life: meeting her husband and lifelong research partner Pierre Curie, and the discovery of the elements polonium and radium. The actors sat down with FRANCE 24’s Louise Dupont.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en