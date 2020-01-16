Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East ‘may be in danger’

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has warned European leaders that their troops could be “in danger” if they failed to withdraw from the Middle East.

Hassan Rouhani made the comments just a day after Britain, France and Germany launched a dispute mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal.

They accuse Iran of repeatedly violating the terms of the agreement.

Rouhani’s remarks were the first directed at European powers amid continuing tensions with the United States.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the United Nations, New York.

