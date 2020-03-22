Share
0 0 0 0

Round-the-clock curfew in Jordan to battle coronavirus outbreak

2 hours ago

Hundreds of people have been arrested in Jordan for violating a nationwide curfew intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The restriction bans anyone from leaving their homes, indefinitely.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #Jordan #COVID-19

Leave a Comment