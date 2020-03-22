Round-the-clock curfew in Jordan to battle coronavirus outbreak

Hundreds of people have been arrested in Jordan for violating a nationwide curfew intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The restriction bans anyone from leaving their homes, indefinitely.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

