-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Row breaks out over Harry & Meghan royal finances question! | Question Time – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
“Should the Sussexes profit from their royal status?”
Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Liverpool. On the panel: Helen Whately MP, Culture Minister, Conservative; Shami Chakrabarti, Shadow Attorney General for England and Wales and a Labour peer, Labour; Alyn Smith MP, Westminster Shadow Spokesperson for International Affairs and Europe, SNP; Madeline Grant, Assistant Comment Editor, The Daily Telegraph; and Laurence Fox, actor and musician, best known for playing DC Hathaway in ITV’s detective drama ‘Lewis’.
Question Time | 16.1.20 | BBC
#BBC #BBCQuestionTime #BBCiPlayer