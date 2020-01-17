Row breaks out over Harry & Meghan royal finances question! | Question Time – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

“Should the Sussexes profit from their royal status?”

Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Liverpool. On the panel: Helen Whately MP, Culture Minister, Conservative; Shami Chakrabarti, Shadow Attorney General for England and Wales and a Labour peer, Labour; Alyn Smith MP, Westminster Shadow Spokesperson for International Affairs and Europe, SNP; Madeline Grant, Assistant Comment Editor, The Daily Telegraph; and Laurence Fox, actor and musician, best known for playing DC Hathaway in ITV’s detective drama ‘Lewis’.

Question Time | 16.1.20 | BBC

