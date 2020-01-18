Share
0 0 0 0

‘Royal Highnesses’ no more: Britain’s Harry and Meghan to give up titles

37 mins ago

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have agreed to give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds as part of a settlement with the Queen that lets them spend more private time in Canada.

