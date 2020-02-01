Rubik’s Cube tribute for Kobe Bryant

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Rubik’s Cube enthusiast created a personal tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

Magician Steven Brundage explained why he was so inspired the basketball star in an interview at his home in Los Angeles on Friday.

“Kobe Bryant was my idol, someone that I admired, I appreciated and I loved watching him play,” said Brundage.

“If everyone had just a little tiny bit of his drive and passion towards winning, the world would be a crazy place to live in.”

After mourning Bryant’s death, the magician set to work.

The image is made out of 816 individual Rubik’s Cubes and took around 20 hours to create. It will be framed and sold at auction to the highest bidder, with proceeds donated to victims of the helicopter crash.

“If you don’t know how to solve a Rubik’s cube don’t even try it,” he reminded viewers.

Brundage’s next step is to create a superscale version using giant Rubik’s Cubes.

