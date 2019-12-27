Russia: Advanced hypersonic glider Avangard enters military service

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian military’s advanced nuclear hypersonic glider Avangard has entered combat service, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced in Moscow on Friday. “Today at 10 am Moscow time a guided missile system Avangard was put on standby. Let me congratulate us all on that remarkable event for the country and its army,” said Shoigu. The system is one of several weapons systems that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last year. The hypersonic glider is said to be able to penetrate any defences. According to the Russian MoD, the Avangard achieves extremely high speeds during its final approach while retaining the ability to manoeuvre. Moscow has said it decided to introduce the system in a bid to reinvigorate the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

