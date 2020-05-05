-
Russia: Aerospace forces conduct rehearsal ahead of Victory Day festivities
The Russian Knights aerobatic team held air show rehearsal at Alabino training ground near Moscow on Monday ahead of the Victory Day celebrations on May 9.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier that all public events marking the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, including the main military parade on the Red Square, will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the air parade has been given the go-ahead, and will see 55 airplanes and 20 helicopters make their way past Red Square and the Kremlin on May 9.
