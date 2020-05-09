-
Russia: Air shows across country mark Victory Day
Air parades featuring advanced military aircraft marked the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in several Russian cities on Saturday.
The air shows including military helicopters and fighter jets were held in St Petersburg, Sevastopol, Kaliningrad and Volgograd among other cities.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, a total of 597 aircraft participated in air shows dedicated to the Victory Day across Russia.
Many events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, including the main military parade on the Red Square, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
