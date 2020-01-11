Share
0 0 0 0

Russia and Turkey push for ceasefire in Libya

about 1 hour ago

German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed the ceasefire effort and announced talks would take place in Berlin.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/11/russia-and-turkey-push-for-ceasefire-in-libya

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment