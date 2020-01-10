Russia announces ceasefire deal with Turkey in Syria’s Idlib

Russia and Turkey have announced a ceasefire in Idlib province, Syria’s last rebel-held stronghold.

But past agreements between Turkey, Russia and Iran have failed to hold, and aid workers are warning that the humanitarian situation there is dire.

Russian and Syrian forces have killed more than 1,300 civilians in Idlib since September 2018.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Moscow.

