Russia commission announces first results of vote on reforms

Seven days of voting, 206 new amendments to the constitution and the potential for Vladimir Putin to extend his presidential term until 2036.

One of the main constitutional changes in Russia, if early projections come to pass, will be the ability for President Putin to reset his presidential term tally to zero. Having first been elected to the highest office back in 2000, Putin might be allowed to serve two more back-to-back six-year terms. He would be 84 years-old by the time he leaves office if re-elected.

