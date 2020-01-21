Russia: Constitutional amendments should be adopted ‘as quickly as possible’ – Duma Chairman

Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, addressed the importance of dialogue ahead of adopting amendments to the Russian Constitution, during a press conference in Moscow on Monday.

Volodin urged a swift adoption of the Russian president’s constitutional amendments, saying “these decisions should be discussed, adopted and submitted as quickly as possible for putting it to our citizens’ vote”.

The State Duma chairman said the Committee on State Construction and Legislation is to consider the amendments on Tuesday, and that an additional State Duma meeting will follow in order to consider the proposals and decide upon a date of consideration for the president’s initiatives.

Volodin called Putin’s decision a “historical” one, adding “many of the issues related to state structure and functioning of government institutions will be filled with completely different content in the framework of president’s proposals, that basically will involve handing over more power to our country’s citizens.”

The Russian leader has already signed a decree on the creation of an amendment working group, which includes 75 members.

On January 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Federal Assembly, during which he outlined a raft of amendments to the constitution. Just hours after the address, Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev announced that his government was resigning to allow Putin to implement the constitutional reforms.

