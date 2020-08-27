Russia defies criminal probe into Navalny poisoning claims despite international pressure | DW News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny remains hospitalized here in Berlin in a medically induced coma. Test have confirmed that it has all the hallmarks of a nerve-agent attack. But the Kremlin has rejected this diagnosis, saying German doctors were too hasty with their conclusions. Russia is under increasing pressure to investigate Navalny’s illness. Germany is demanding a full and transparent investigation, a call backed by the European Union, the United States and the UK.

