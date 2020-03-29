-
Russia: Drone captures aerial firefighters battling massive bulrush blaze in Rostov-on-Don
A large-scale fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday afternoon, as seen in footage filmed by drone.
According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations the blaze covered 25 hectares on the left side of the Don river where dry bulrushes caught fire.
More than 200 people, 52 piece of equipment and a Mil Mi-8 helicopter were deployed to tackle the fire.
Reportedly, one 29-year-old rescuer died in the operation.
