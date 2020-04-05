Russia: EMERCOM on site as criminal case opened into deadly Orekhovo-Zuevo building collapse

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Moscow region prosecutor’s office says a criminal case has been opened into the deadly gas blast that led to the partial collapse of a residential building in the town of Orekhovo-Zuevo, Saturday.

Footage shows the aftermath of the explosion with Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) and Investigative Committee officials working at the site.

The blast, which killed one and injured at least six, according to EMERCOM, occurred in a third floor apartment in the building. It caused the third, fourth and fifth floor walls to collapse, the local Investigative Committee department reports. The explosion left five apartments completely destroyed and 10 more damaged. As EMERCOM reports, the incident was caused by the malfunctioning of a gas-fired water heater.

Video ID: 20200404-036

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200404-036

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly