-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia: EMERCOM on site as criminal case opened into deadly Orekhovo-Zuevo building collapse
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Moscow region prosecutor’s office says a criminal case has been opened into the deadly gas blast that led to the partial collapse of a residential building in the town of Orekhovo-Zuevo, Saturday.
Footage shows the aftermath of the explosion with Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) and Investigative Committee officials working at the site.
The blast, which killed one and injured at least six, according to EMERCOM, occurred in a third floor apartment in the building. It caused the third, fourth and fifth floor walls to collapse, the local Investigative Committee department reports. The explosion left five apartments completely destroyed and 10 more damaged. As EMERCOM reports, the incident was caused by the malfunctioning of a gas-fired water heater.
Video ID: 20200404-036
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200404-036
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly