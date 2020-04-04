-
Russia: Emergency responders get to work at collapsed Moscow region residential building
Mandatory credit: Orekhovo-Zuevo city administration
The Mayor of the Moscow region town of Orekhovo-Zuevo, Gennady Panin, reports of six residents being rescued from the debris following a gas blast at a residential building in the area on Saturday.
The blast, which killed one and injured at least four, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), occurred in a third floor apartment. It caused the third, fourth and fifth floor walls to collapse, the local Investigative Committee department reports. The explosion left five apartments completely destroyed and 10 more damaged. As EMERCOM reports, the incident was caused by the malfunctioning of a gas-fired water heater.
Two hundred people were evacuated from the area, with workers seen at the site in the aftermath of the blast on Saturday. All of the displaced will be re-housed in temporary shelters, the Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.
An investigation is underway.
Video ID: 20200404-029
Contact: [email protected]
