Russia: Fireworks light up Moscow skies for Victory Day
Spectacular fireworks thundered in the skies over the Russian capital as part of Victory Day celebrations on Saturday .
The celebratory fireworks took place at a park near Luzhniki Stadium at 22:00 Moscow time (19:00 GMT), with the display being televised nationwide.
Russia marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War on Saturday.
Many events dedicated to the Victory Day, including the main military parade on the Red Square, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video ID: 20200509-084
