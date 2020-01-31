-
Russia: First two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia – Deputy PM Golikova
The first two cases of coronavirus have been found in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova announced at a news conference on Moscow on Friday.
The two patients are Chinese citizens, Golikova said, with one of the cases found in the eastern Zabaikalsky region, and the other in western Siberia’s Tyumen region.
The virus has killed at least 213 people so far and infected more than 9,600 in China alone, with more than a hundred cases reported worldwide across twenty countries, including Germany, France, Finland Canada and the US.
