-
As western Europe sizzles many flock to beaches and ignore COVID-19 restrictions - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: Pilgrims return to Jamarat Bridge for ‘Stoning of Devil’ ritual on 4th day of Hajj - 6 hours ago
-
Israel’s Bnei Brak a coronavirus hotspot for ultraorthodox Jews | DW News - 6 hours ago
-
Beatboxing Japanese Zen Buddhist monk shows how to harmonise belief and passion - 7 hours ago
-
Use your noodle – Japanese artist cooks up hilarious coping mechanism for mask fog on glasses - 7 hours ago
-
How to build a pond in you garden | Springwatch – BBC - 7 hours ago
-
China: Fans attend basketball game for the first time since start of COVID pandemic - 7 hours ago
-
Live from Sheremetyevo airport as Russia re-starts flights to select countries - 7 hours ago
-
Russia: Hundreds rally over detention of ex-governor Khabarovsk Furgal - 7 hours ago
-
Russia: Fuel truck strikes airplane at Sheremetyevo airport - 7 hours ago
Russia: Fuel truck strikes airplane at Sheremetyevo airport
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A fuel truck struck an Airbus A321 jet at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, on Saturday.
The accident reportedly occurred when the truck was manoeuvring. There were no passengers or crew members on board when the plane was struck, as it was being prepared for the flight from Moscow to Sochi.
Emergency services say one man was injured in the accident.
Sheremetyevo continues to operate normally while the reasons for the collision are being established.
Video ID: 20200801-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200801-010
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly