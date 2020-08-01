Russia: Fuel truck strikes airplane at Sheremetyevo airport

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A fuel truck struck an Airbus A321 jet at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, on Saturday.

The accident reportedly occurred when the truck was manoeuvring. There were no passengers or crew members on board when the plane was struck, as it was being prepared for the flight from Moscow to Sochi.

Emergency services say one man was injured in the accident.

Sheremetyevo continues to operate normally while the reasons for the collision are being established.

