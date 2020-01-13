-
Russia: General Haftar asks time until Tuesday morning to study Libya truce agreement – Turkish FM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu commented on the possible Libya truce agreement in Moscow on Monday.
The press conference took place after entensive talks with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
*FULL DESCRIPTION TO FOLLOW*
Video ID: 20200113-032
