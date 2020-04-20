Russia: Hundreds call for lifting coronavirus restrictions in Vladikavkaz

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people took part in an unsanctioned gathering in Vladikavkaz on Monday to demand the end to measures imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Protesters convened outside the city’s regional administration building, calling for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted, and for the resignation of North Ossetia-Alania Governor Vyacheslav Bitarov.

The demonstrators also demanded the release of one of the initiators of the rally, local opera singer and activist Vadim Cheldiev, who was recently detained on charges of disseminating false information.

As of April 20, North Ossetia has recorded 177 COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths.

