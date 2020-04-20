-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia: Hundreds call for lifting coronavirus restrictions in Vladikavkaz
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of people took part in an unsanctioned gathering in Vladikavkaz on Monday to demand the end to measures imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Protesters convened outside the city’s regional administration building, calling for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted, and for the resignation of North Ossetia-Alania Governor Vyacheslav Bitarov.
The demonstrators also demanded the release of one of the initiators of the rally, local opera singer and activist Vadim Cheldiev, who was recently detained on charges of disseminating false information.
As of April 20, North Ossetia has recorded 177 COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths.
Video ID: 20200420-033
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly