Russia: Hundreds rally over detention of ex-governor Khabarovsk Furgal
Hundreds of Khabarovsk citizens took part in another rally on Saturday, over the detention of ex-governor Sergei Furgal.
People were seen holding banners and chanting ‘Furgal is our choice’, ‘Freedom for political prisoners’ and ‘Russia, come out’ near the town hall. The protest lasted about four hours with demonstrators walking down the streets.
Russian President Putin appointed Mikhail Degtyaryov as acting governor of the Khabarovsk region on July 20 amid ongoing protests against the arrest of Sergei Furgal, who had served as the head of the region since 2018 and is suspected of being involved in several murders.
