Russia: ‘I don’t reign, I just work every day’ – Putin on being called ‘tsar’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he does not consider himself to be a tsar, speaking in the interview series “20 questions with Vladimir Putin” released by TASS news agency on Thursday. “This is not true. Maybe someone else can be called a tsar. But in my case, I don’t reign, I just work every day. A tsar is one who just sits there, looks down from above and says: ‘They will do as I order’, while he just tries on a cap and looks at himself in the mirror. On the contrary, I work every day,” he explained. Putin also stated that he has “no answer” at the moment on whether he will be in power after 2024. “I still have four more years, and right now I have no answer. But the most important thing is, let me repeat once again, and in complete honesty, without trying to show off, the key issue, the matter of principle is the attitude of the vast majority of the citizens. Of course, it is a question of trust,” said Putin. “The people are ultimately the prime source of power. And I am not trying to show off. It is very important for me, too. It is very important for me to sense, to understand what the people want. It is a matter of principle,” the Russian leader added. He emphasised that most of all he believes in the “sentiments of ordinary people.” “When I communicate with people, when there’s direct contact – even if it is brief – I think I feel the public’s mood. And that perception has not faded over the years, it is still with me, and it is crucial for me indeed,” said Putin.

Mandatory courtesy: TASS

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID: 20200319 017

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly