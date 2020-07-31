-
Russia: Kremlin hopes for speedy release of Russian citizens detained in Minsk
Russian President Vladimir Putin held an online meeting to discuss the recent detention of a group of Russian citizens in Minsk with Security Council members from the Novo-Ogaryovo estate on Friday.
Participants in the meeting expressed their hopes for the speedy release of the “groundlessly arrested Russian nationals” and that the situation would be clarified.
State news agency Belta reported that the 33 detainees arrived in Minsk and checked in a hotel on July 24, then moved to a sanatorium near the capital.
Belarusian law enforcement agencies reportedly had information about 200 armed men arriving to the country “to destabilise the situation in the run-up to the election campaign.”
