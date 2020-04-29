Russia: Kuril Islands volcano blankets town in ash

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Courtesy: Kotenko Leonid

The Ebeko volcano, located in the northern part of the Kuril Islands, on the island of Paramushir, erupted and coated the nearby town of Severo-Kurilsk with a layer of ash on Tuesday.

Footage shot on Wednesday shows aftermath of the volcanic eruption, with cars and homes in the town blanketed in ash.

A report from the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said a “moderate eruptive activity” of Ebeko was ongoing, and that explosions of ash up to six kilometres (19,700 ft) “could occur at any time.”

The Ebeko, located some seven kilometres (4.3 miles) west of Severo-Kurilsk, is one of 36 active volcanoes of the Kuril archipelago.

Video ID: 20200429-005

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200429-005

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly