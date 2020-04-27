Russia: Lavrov calls on nations to join forces against ‘common enemy’ COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for countries to join forces in the effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, speaking to the students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations via a video link on Monday in Moscow.

Lavrov pointed to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Elbe Day, which marks the day that Soviet and American troops met at the Elbe River on April 25, 1945.

“At that time the Soviet Union and the US could overcome differences to combat a common enemy. Today the aim is the same,” said Lavrov.

He also said Moscow and Washington needed to begin talks on the last major nuclear arms control treaty still in force between Russia and the US: The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty [New START].

“As soon as possible we have to renew and make strategic stability dialogue more complex in the field of strategic nuclear weapons regarding the fact that in less than a year the START III will expire and new types of weapons have appeared,” the minister said.

The Russian diplomat added that Moscow intends to discuss the withdrawal of US nuclear weapons from Europe with Washington.

“We hope that interest in such negotiations expressed by our American counterparts will not be simply words,” the foreign minister concluded.

