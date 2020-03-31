Russia: Legendary T-34 tanks arrive in Alabino to prepare for V-Day celebrations

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thirty T-34 tanks arrived at the Alabino firing range in Moscow region on Tuesday after undergoing repairs in Saint Petersburg.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, during the repair process, each tank was disassembled, the body and parts were cleaned of rust and aggregates were restored or replaced with new ones.

The tanks are expected to take part in military parades celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The T-34 is a Soviet medium tank, which had a profound effect on the conflict on the Eastern Front and had a lasting impact on tank design.

