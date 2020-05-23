-
Russia: “Mama, let’s talk later” – Hostage films Moscow bank attacker”s phone call *EXCLUSIVE*
The suspect who took people hostage in an Alfa Bank branch in Moscow was filmed on the phone with his mother while inside the building on Saturday.
The footage taken by one of the hostages shows the hostage-taker and his backpack, which the hostage was lead to believe contained a bomb.
The man could be seen talking with his mother by phone and saying “Mama, let’s talk later, I am busy.”
According to law enforcement sources, the suspect entered the bank’s branch on Zemlyanoy Val Street, at around 14:00 local time (11:00 GMT), wearing a food delivery service uniform, before stating that his delivery bag contained an explosive device.
The sources added that bank employees were able to leave the building, but there is no information yet about those held hostage.
Currently, the suspect has been detained, and a criminal case has been opened.
