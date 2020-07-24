Russia: Mammoth remains found in northern Siberian lake

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory courtesy: Press service of Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region’s governor

Reindeer herders have found what is believed to be a complete skeleton of a woolly mammoth in Yamalo-Nenets region’s Seyakha settlement, the region’s officials said on Thursday.

The remains were discovered in the shallow waters of the Pechenelavato lake, some 25 kilometres (16 miles) from the village of Seyakha.

A group of scientists who flew to the site a few days after the discovery found several bones, among which were a complete head, ribs, and various other bones with soft tissues that remained intact.

One of the group members, archeologist Andrey Gusev at the Scientific Research Centre of the Arctic, noted that researches “managed to extract a part of the skeleton, but another part remains in the ground under the water and clay. Unfortunately, it was not possible to extract everything quickly. For a general analysis of the collected material, though, it is enough.”

Gusev added that the presence of soft tissues significantly expands the capabilities of scientists in their research activities.

According to the preliminary data, the bones belonged to a young mammoth, although more tests are needed to establish the animal’s exact age.

Video ID: 20200723-046

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200723-046

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly