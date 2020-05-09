Russia marks 75th anniversary of WWII victory over Nazi Germany | DW News

Russia is celebrating Victory Day, marking 75 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two. This year’s observance has been scaled back because of the coronavirus, with the Red Square military parade and a mass procession postponed. Vladimir Putin laid down flowers at the Eternal Flame near the Kremlin walls before giving a speech to the public. He called for Russians to stand together saying Russia is ‘invincible’ when united. Russia also staged an air show with seventy-five jets and helicopters flying over Moscow in a single formation – showcasing the country’s most advanced warplanes. There are flyovers planned in 47 cities across the country.

