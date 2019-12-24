Russia: Medvedev requests possible retaliatory measures over US sanctions on Nord Stream-2

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev requested that the government provide him with options for possible retaliatory measures after the US sanctioned those involved in the Nord Stream-2 pipeline project. He was speaking at the meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers in Moscow Region’s Gorki Residence, Monday.

Medvedev called US sanctions against individuals and companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany “anticompetitive methods, which violate all the international agreements as well as international trade and international law.”

He then requested government officials to “think of other possible restrictions against the USA as part of the Presidential Decree on retaliatory sanctions against the list of countries, including the USA, and to provide me with some effective proposals.”

On Friday US President Donald Trump enacted legislation which calls for sanctions against companies, including Switzerland-based Allseas, and individuals involved in laying the Nord Stream-2 pipeline through the Baltic Sea.

On Sunday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the Nord Stream 2 project will be finished “in any case despite the threats.”

According to the official representative of the consortium behind Nord Stream-2, Jens Muller, there are some 160 km of 2460 km pipeline that still to be laid.

