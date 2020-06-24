Russia: Military equipment arrives in central Moscow ahead of V-Day parade

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Military equipment arrived in the centre of the Russian capital on Wednesday morning, to participate in the anniversary Victory Day parade in celebration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War.



Fifteen thousand military personnel, as well as 234 units of ground combat equipment and 80 aircraft and helicopters, will participate in the parade on Red Square, reports say.



The date of the Victory parade was moved from May 9 to June 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

