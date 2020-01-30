-
Russia: Mishustin announces closure of Far East border with China over coronavirus fears
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree to close Russia’s border with China in the Far East to prevent spread of the new coronavirus, in Moscow on Thursday.
“We will inform everyone about the border closures in the Far East as well as other measures taken by the government,” the prime minister said.
The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by China stands at 7,700, with 170 thought to have died from the disease.
The new strain of coronavirus has spread from China to other countries, including the US, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Nepal, France, Germany and Finland. Cases were also reported in Taiwan, Canada, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam.
